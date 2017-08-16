Does This Moment With Jon & The Dragons Confirm That Tyrion Is A Targaryen?

There were a lot of huge moments on Sunday night's Game Of Thrones, but a pretty significant one took place between Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Drogon. For the first time, Drogon allowed Jon to pet him, which many took as a subtle nod to the fact that Jon is actually a Targaryen, thanks to a long-running (and now confirmed) fan theory.
It also has significance for another reason. This isn't the first time one of the dragons has gotten cozy with someone who isn't Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) — last season, Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) had a moment with both Viserion and Rhaegal. The similarity of these two instances has revived another popular fan theory, one that's still a possibility: Tyrion Lannister is actually a Targaryen.
There are a few things that have hinted to this outcome, but unless you read the books the series is based on, you may not have picked up on them. This YouTube video by Alt Shift X breaks down all the clues, but it essentially stems from a rumoured romance between Tywin Lannister's (Charles Dance) late wife, Joanna, and King Aerys II Targaryen, also known as the Mad King and Dany's father. Some believe that Tywin's hatred for Tyrion comes from knowing that he's actually the result of his wife's infidelity.
Then there are things like his hair colour, which the book describes as "so blond it seemed white," which closely matches that of the silver-haired Targaryens versus the Lannisters' signature golden blonde.
Plus, Tyrion actually being a Targaryen would conveniently fulfil the "dragon has three heads" prophecy, which people have interpreted as three Targaryen's who will ride on Daenerys' three dragons to defeat the White Walkers. Daenerys has claimed Drogon, and now Jon Snow is in the mix — could Tyrion be the one to claim the third dragon and fly off into the night?
Maybe. But also maybe not.
"It’s a common misconception that only those with Targaryen blood can be dragon-riders, although that certainly helps," reads a New York Times article about the dragons. "What’s of more importance is the bonding process — spending time with them, feeding them, and otherwise gaining their trust."
So I guess the answer, as it often is with Game Of Thrones, is still unfolding.
