As a young woman who is everything but traditional — queer, polyamorous, fat, et cetera — and has never prioritised marriage as a life goal, I felt a renewed wave of energy that I would be ok reading Oprah’s take on the issue. While many of my peers are clamouring to get a ring on their finger because of our close proximity to age 30, I’m still hell-bent on simply going with the flow. And if that current doesn’t lead me down someone’s aisle, I’m ok with that. Happily ever after for me looks a lot like me and bae occasionally swapping "Do you like me? Check YES or NO" notes, and staying together until one of us checks 'NO.' Obviously, I have some non-negotiables that include personal responsibility, independence, over-communication, and a lot of laughter. But an end goal that includes me being someone’s wife has never been on the list.