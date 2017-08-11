Kristen Bell's Quotes About Anna Faris & Chris Pratt's Separation Are So Insightful

If you're one of many fans saddened by the news of Chris Pratt and Anna Faris' separation, Kristen Bell has some advice for you.
"I think there's a little bit of lack of acknowledgment about really loving something that was. If there are two people that decide not to be together, it shouldn't really be a heartbreak for everyone," Kristen Bell told E! News. "You should say, 'Oh, they tried. But that doesn't discount the lovely years they had together.' If I ever get divorced, I'm still going to be like, 'Wow, I loved being married to that man.'"
Aside from the fact that we don't know what went on during Pratt and Faris' eight years of marriage, Bell makes some great points. Not every breakup is dramatic and messy. And from the note the stars gave when they announced their separation, it looks like the couple still has plenty of respect for each other.
"We are sad to announce we are legally separating," Faris wrote in a text message she posted on Instagram Sunday. "We tried for hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still love each other and will always cherish our time together."
The note was signed with both of their names, and Pratt shared the same message on his Facebook account.
Bell also told E! News how she might handle a similar situation in her own life.
"It's a little more nuanced I think than people want to acknowledge. I think it's the truth," she explained, speaking hypothetically. "I'm glad I spent my time with that person... We may have to make different choices; those choices might make us sad for a while, but ultimately you have to make hard choices in life. I don't fault anyone for making them."
Bell added that the separation isn't as simple as fans might think.
"I don't necessarily know that it's 'Hollywood' that gets in the way," The Good Place star told E! News. "The reality is when you're working in this industry you're sometimes shooting a movie in China for four months. You're away from your family for four months. I think it's more the separation than anything that can weigh on people."
