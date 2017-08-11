While Jason Momoa, who played Khal Drogo on the first season of Game Of Thrones, has been absent since his character's tragic death, he's still just as much a part of the GoT family as ever. After last weekend's mind-blowing episode, the 38-year-old took to Instagram to commend his former coworkers, and ended the post with a special shoutout to Emilia Clarke, who played his wife and Khaleesi while he was on the show.
"FUCK ME," the caption begins. "It's been so hard for me not to talk about the greatest show on earth. And I don't want to spoil anything for anyone So I have been taking it easy on the posts. But holy shit that was intense. Wish I was there to fuck shit up So proud of Dan and David the cast and crew of GOT Aloha DROGO. DRAKARUS."
"@emilia_clarke miss u mama your a badass super proud," he added at the end of the post, melting the hearts of viewers who still ship these two characters together.
Of course, dedicated fans will notice that Momoa's spelling of Dracarys, the command that makes the dragons breathe fire, is a little wonky. Emilia Clarke was chided earlier this summer for a similar misspelling.
"One happy dragon mamma defying gravity with my rogue dress strap," she captioned a photo of her Elle cover. "(..if you look carefully I'm whispering "dracaras")"
"Damn I really hate to do this but it's 'Dracarys; gotta work on that high valyrian spelling," a fan commented, and it's safe to say Momoa should be expecting some similar critiques. It's okay, though, because the couple that misspells together, stays together — well, in my heart, at least.
