But Kylie doesn't forget. Never ever does she forget. "The majority of 19-year-olds are still in the 'trying to figure it out' stage," Kylie tells the camera. "I feel like a little old woman stuck in a 19-year-old's body.” Later, she reveals the major lesson being a boss has taught her: "Being my own CEO has definitely changed my confidence," she says. Adding in another scene the second biggest lesson she's learned during her time at CEO of Kylie Cosmetics: "I definitely had to learn how to balance between business and friendship." While she has the whole confidence down, it's clear from the series that she has definite room for improvement in the whole boundaries arena of being a boss. Kylie is surrounded by her team and sees them as both her employees and her friends which is a strange dynamic. She really doesn't seem like a bad person to work for either, surprisingly enough, because she's learned to to pick her battles (smart girl) instead of ragging on her team whenever they do something not up to her standards (this is a lesson that momager Kris has yet to learn).