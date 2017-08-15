How did Twilight star Robert Pattinson feel about Donald Trump tweeting him relationship advice? Maybe you can decipher it from this cryptic interview answer.
Once upon a time, the former Celebrity Apprentice host and current POTUS took to Twitter to implore R-Patz not to reunite with ex-girlfriend Kristen Stewart after a video of Stewart kissing Snow White and The Huntsman director Rupert Sanders was made public. Now, five years later, Pattinson has finally responded to the tweets during an interview with EW.
Need a refresher? Here's what Trump wrote about Pattinson's romantic drama.
"Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again--just watch. He can do much better!," tweeted the person America elected as its Commander in Chief.
"Lots of response to my Pattinson/Kristen Stewart reunion. She will cheat again--100 certain--am I ever wrong?," the Trump University founder added.
It didn't stop there.
"Everyone knows I am right that Robert Pattinson should dump Kristen Stewart. In a couple of years, he will thank me. Be smart, Robert," the man who almost played the President in Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No! concluded.
Pattinson, who was asked about the tweets during an interview with Entertainment Weekly, had this to say in response:
"I think there’s so many different levels of it. Your identity exists on many different planes at the same time and they all can be quite different from each other. When he said that, it didn’t really mean anything. But I guess now I’m sort of thinking, like, 'Well, I guess that is related to me.' But how does that fit in with all the other things going on in my life? " the actor posed to EW.
Real talk: it's definitely related to you, R-Patz. Trump referred to you by name.
Pattinson continued:
"And sometimes you think, 'Can I use this in my acting? Or should I be putting it away.' It’s kind of interesting, I guess. I don’t know — this could be why people get annoyed with me."
