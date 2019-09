In 2017, casual sex is less of a taboo than it has ever been before. We are way more in touch with the reality that sexuality is an inherent part of what it means to be a human being. But this isn’t a concept that is spread equally among different groups of people. Women’s sexualities are way more likely to be shamed and dismissed as amoral than men’s. It’s even worse for Black women. In fact, Black women are forced to grapple with a unique brand of slut-shaming that is even more pervasive in my opinion. Part of the reason why I love Insecure — especially now that Issa has ventured into the world of Tinder hookups — so much is that it presents casual sex as a normal part of what it means to be a Black woman.