Of course, Apatow is no political saint. It's likely his television endeavours don't pass the Bechdel test. He tweeted support of HBO's problematic show in development Confederate . (The singer John Legend responded to Apatow's tweet, gently disagreeing with Apatow's support .) Most saw Katherine Heigl's comments about the sexism in Knocked Up as the sign of a sour actress; others, including myself, think that maybe Heigl had a point. Then, there's the fact that his work — women-filled or otherwise — is overwhelming white. Paste Magazine gave a thorough run-down of the whiteness of the Apatow canon in 2016, and the numbers aren't good. (Nor is his reaction to criticism about it: When asked about the lack of diversity in Girls, Apatow shrugged it off, saying, "The show will be on for a long time, so there's plenty of time to have every type of person on the show.")