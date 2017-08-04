What's Anne Hathaway's most iconic role? If you answered Cosette in Les Miserables, take a seat and let the real Hathaway stans take the stage. Anne Hathaway became a pop culture icon in the 2001 film The Princess Diaries — in the intervening years between then and now, Hathaway's career has strayed pretty far from her princess roots. (When she accepted her Golden Globe for Les Mis in 2013, she thanked Sally Field for being a "vanguard against typecasting" because, in her opinion, being the Princess of Genovia left her in a teen role straightjacket. I still haven't forgiven her for disparaging the movie.) She has an Oscar now, too, but that doesn't mean Hathaway's forgotten about her princess roots, as evidenced by her Instagram post in honour of Mia Thermopolis's birthday.
"Happy Birthday Princess (Thanks Garry)" Hathaway writes in the caption, adding the hashtags "#sweetsixteen" and "#mia4evah." (Garry Marshall, who directed the movie, passed away last year. In honor of the legendary director's death, Hathaway wrote in a post on social media, "[Garry] was thoughtful and sweet and so funny you would pee yourself a little...Garry was a Hero.")
The accompanying video is a clip from the movie itself. It's Mia Thermopolis's mum, played by Caroline Goodall, trying to talk some sense into a newly minted princess.
"You know, most people wish for a car for their 16th birthday, not a country," Hathaway-as-Thermopolis says. To be fair, Thermpolis did get a rad car in the film, a Mustang that her future loverboy Michael (Robert Schwartzman) fixes at his auto shop. ("He fixes cars, he plays guitar and he can sing. He is so hot!")
Happy birthday, Mia. There will never be another you. That is, until that rumoured Princess Diaries 3 movie arrives.
