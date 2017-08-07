Finally willing to do something about that stain on her wall, Issa paints it a very pleasant shade of yellow. Then she gets an idea. It’s time to play cute neighbour Eddie a little visit. Armed with her own phone charger in hand and a made up inquiry about whether or not he left his own at her party, Issa makes her move. It starts off rocky. They head butt one another, Issa declines his request to “titty fuck,” and she can’t get comfortable when they finally end up in missionary position. But eventually, she makes some decent sex happen with Eric. It’s nothing compared to the sex that Tasha and Lawrence have, but I can give Issa an A- for effort. Most importantly, she feels pretty good about it afterward — and that’s all that matters. In a plot twist that I never saw coming, Issa is the only one of our main characters to get off this episode.