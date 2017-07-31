Drake Bell Blamed The Whole Josh Peck Wedding Fiasco On Being Cranky

After everything that happened between Drake Bell and his former co-star, Josh Peck, last month, it seemed that the once ride-or-die duo would never speak again. But according to Entertainment Weekly, Bell said that he regrets making such a public spectacle of what should have been a private situation.
During a Facebook Live event, the actor and musician explained that he "was just being cranky."
"I'd been talking to him and he's been telling me about the engagement," Bell said during the chat. "And then I saw on social media the wedding and I didn’t hear about it. So, it was just one of those things where it was just like, 'You didn't even tell me?! I had to find out on social media?' And then you’re like, 'You know what?! Fine!' and then, I'm like, 'Wait, I probably shouldn't have done that.'"
Bell's followers will remember that back in June, he went on a Twitter tirade, saying that Peck had no loyalty to him and showed his true colors in forgetting to invite Bell or intentionally excluding him from the guest list. "Ties are officially cut," he wrote in the now-deleted tweet.
Thankfully for fans of Drake & Josh and Bell and Peck, he says that the two have spoken since the incident and that there are no hard feelings now that everything's been laid out. Bell told ET that it felt like a moment of sibling rivalry that went a little too far. However, he notes that since the two have gone through just about anything that two people can endure, they got through the wedding mishap, too. Bell even said that he hopes to work with Peck again someday.
"I love the kid. I would work with him until I'm 80, you know? I wanna make Grumpy Old Men with the guy. I wanna make The Odd Couple when we're old, you know? So no hard feelings," Bell told ET. "It's just, when you’ve been so close to somebody for so long, I mean, there's just certain things that, you know, 'Hey why'd you do that? C'mon man.'"
