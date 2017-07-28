Here's Everything Leaving Netflix In August

For the Reese Witherspoon fans out there, these next three days are your last chance to catch a glimpse of the college classic Legally Blonde before it disappears on the 31st of July and get watching quick if you want to finish the whole series of Don’t Trust the B---- in Apartment 23. The classic romcom Harold and Maude is also worth checking out before it goes. Even though there are a load of shows leaving this month, there are plenty more incoming (find out what here!), so relax and enjoy the rest of Netflix’s fabulous selection.
Leaving 30th July
Scaredy Squirrel (2011)
Leaving 31st July
All I Want For Christmas (1991)
Amber (2014)
Antarctic Edge: 70 degrees south (2015)
Blue Chips (1994)
Body of Evidence (1993)
The Border (2009)
Canadian Bacon (1995)
The Carpetbaggers (1964)
Cherry 2000 (1987)
Clue (1985)
Cop (1988)
Crime and Punishment (2002)
The Delivery Man (2015)
Deterrence (1999)
Dior et Moi (2014)
Don’t Trust the B---- in Apartment 23 (2012)
Dumbstruck (2010)
Eat with Me (2014)
Evidence of Blood (1998)
Ex Machina (2015)
Flex Is Kings (2013)
Flight of the Intruder (1991)
Freak Encounters (2010)
The Fuzz (2014)
The Gambler (1974)
Harold and Maude (1971)
Head of State (2003)
Houseboat (1958)
Hunter X Hunter (2011) (2013)
Hunting the Lost Symbol (2009)
In Dangerous Company (1988)
Into the Drink (2013)
Jonathan Livingston Seagull (1973)
Lady in a Cage (1964)
The Last Gladiators (2011)
Latham Entertainment Presents: An All New Comedy… (2003)
Legally Blonde (2001)
Love, Cheat & Steal (1993)
Lunch Monkeys (2011)
Madso’s War (2010)
Messenger of Death (1988)
Moll Flanders (1995)
MotherTruckers (2012)
My Bloody Valentine (1981)
Night of the Demons 2 (1994)
The Parallax View (1974)
Pony Express (1953)
The Reluctant Fundamentalist (2012)
Revenge of the Ninja (1983)
The Royals (2013)
Run (2013)
The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming (1966)
The Secret Life of Birds (2011)
Sex: My British Job (2013)
SheZow (2012)
The Skull (1965)
Small Time Gangster (2011)
The Smurfs (1981)
Some Kind of Hero (1982)
Special Ops Mission (2009)
Strictly Sexual: The Series (2011)
Stuart Saves His Family (1995)
Thief of Hearts (1984)
Unsung Heroes: The Story of America’s Female Patriots (2014)
Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)
White Dog (1982)
Winter in Wartime (2008)
The World of Henry Orient (1964)
Leaving 1st August
The Green Hornet (2011)
Surviving Summer (2009)
Black Dynamite (2009)
Black Sheep (2006)
Bright Young Things (2003)
Good Hair (2010)
The Good, the Bad, the Weird (2008)
Immortal Beloved (1994)
On a Clear Day (2005)
Oranges and Sunshine (2011)
Project Nim (2011)
Rogue (2007)
