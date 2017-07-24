Her best friend Molly (Yvonne Orji) has found herself in therapy, but she isn’t willing to open up. Everything is “good,” based on what she tells her therapist. While getting some exercise with Issa later on, she tells Issa that the doctor wanted to get “in her business” too quickly. Someone please tell Molly that we pay therapists to do just that. Despite her hesitance to open up to a professional, Molly is clearly undergoing some kind of mental and emotional shift. She is alarmingly uninterested in the dick print of a fine-ass man jogging in the park. Issa applauds her for being so “focused,” and they both complain about the sex neither of them have been having. But since Issa is sad that Lawrence refuses to see her, and Molly is trying to get herself together, they’re clearly not up for it anyway. It looks like it’s drought season in L.A..