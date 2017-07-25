"There's something unique about [the love scene] purely because of Grey Worm's situation — his brutal history of being mutilated — there's a real sense of trust here and that really plays out in this lovely scene where they physically act upon their love," Emmanuel told EW. "For him to do that is a really big deal and Missandei knows that and doesn't really care. She just loves him and that intimacy they've shared comes to a head. Missandei is always so official and straight and poised, so to be vulnerable and see her human side of her, a little off balance, is kind of great and fun to play...She's quite clear about what she wants because she fears she'll never have the chance to have that with him again."