Beyonce’s Wax Figure At Madame Tussauds Got A Much-Needed Makeover

Beyoncé is finding herself back in the public eye, but not for the reasons that you're expecting.
This week, the Midtown Manhattan location of Madame Tussauds's Wax Museum found itself getting criticism after pictures of Beyoncé's wax figure hit social media. Though the statue itself wasn't present on the floor on Thursday, that didn't stop pictures to flood social media, where fans were astonished at how poorly the statue resembled the singer.
As The New York Times wrote, Madame Tussauds' is known for the celebrity likeness of their wax figures around the world. But with Beyoncé's wax figures lacking any resemblance to the singer and also looking a little too light-skinned, critics were concerned with the implications of this statue. After social media criticism, the statue was "adjusted" and placed back on the floor by Friday afternoon.
It's not clear whether or not the criticism was the direct cause for the wax figure's brief removal from the floor, but Madame Tussauds' did move forward with issuing an official statement on Thursday, explaining the process that the wax figures undergo to resemble the celebrities they are meant to depict. "Our talented team of sculptors take every effort to ensure we accurately colour match all of our wax figures to the celebrity being depicted...," the statement read. "Lighting within the attraction combined with flash photography may distort and misrepresent the colour of our wax figures, which is something our sculptors are unable to account for at the production stage."
Beyonce's wax figure at @MadameTussauds looks like Kate Gosselin from 'Kate Plus 8' wearing a purple ensemble. Um, can we get a re-do? ? pic.twitter.com/GmW7ysBWsE— Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) July 19, 2017
On Friday, another statement was issued from the Madame Tussauds New York. "We love, respect and enjoy a working relationship with Beyoncé," it read. "We have adjusted the styling and lighting of her figure and she is on display" at the Midtown location, though further details weren't included.
#Beyoncé statue at #MadameTussauds is 'adjusted' after 'light-skinned' criticism https://t.co/ELVydRj6z1 pic.twitter.com/82K3c5ZFcR— The Straits Times (@STcom) July 22, 2017
This isn't the first time that Madame Tussauds' wax figures have been in hot water for not resembling the celebrities they were meant to in the best way. Kate Middleton and Prince William's wax figures had to undergo some changes back in 2014, while Nicki Minaj's wax figure was defiled back in August 2015. When it comes to the business of building celebrity likeness, it can still take some time to get things just right.
