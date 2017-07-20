Why We Need To Question Ivanka's Fund For Women Entrepreneurs

But in this time of growing inequality and polarisation, it is critical for the fund to reach poor women in order to have the needed impact. Women who own small and medium-sized businesses (10-500 employees) are not typically among the poorest segments of the population, and so it is important that the fund makes a concerted effort to reach microentrepreneurs who are the vast majority of women business owners in developing nations. Some microenterprises have significant potential to grow and create jobs, especially if this initiative can help them connect to the supply chains of larger businesses. It is promising that this fund commits to supporting businesses at early stages of growth, which means that it can reach women who own or want to start smaller businesses. But time will tell how much it focuses on poorer women, who often require a grant of seed money, rather than loans. With the right design, the fund could benefit businesses along the spectrum by helping women make the transition from micro to small businesses, and by increasing access to financial and other resources for all women.