Madonna's Personal Items, Including That Tupac Letter, Are No Longer Up For Auction

How would you feel if your personal items were suddenly up for sale, without your permission or knowledge? If you're like Madonna, the answer is "mad as hell." Fortunately, the music icon is doing something about that. Madonna has shut down an auction that was boasting intimate items from the "Material Girl" singer's life, and good riddance.
According to The New York Times, Madonna was granted a preliminary injunction blocking the sale of 22 items that the pop star described as "extremely private and personally sensitive." The items, which were supposed to go up for auction on website Gotta Have Rock and Roll, are definitely things you don't want randos to buy. The items include a pair of worn satin underwear (ugh), and a note from Madonna's one-time boyfriend, deceased rapper Tupac.
The saddest thing about the news is that the items were reportedly placed up for auction by Darlene Lutz, who was described in the report as Madonna's art consultant and, most disturbingly, a personal friend of the singer. In the filing of the injunction, Madonna said that Lutz did, at one point, have access to her home, but that she had never given her these items.
The Tupac letter made headlines recently, as it explained the nature of his breakup with the "Holiday" songstress. The letter, which was written while Tupac was in the Clinton Correctional Facility in January of 1995, explained why Tupac ended his romance with Madonna, and asked for her friendship.
"For you to be seen with a black man wouldn’t in any way jeopardize your career, if anything it would make you seem that much more open and exciting," he wrote. "But for me at least in my previous perception I felt due to my 'image' I would be letting down half of the people who made me what I thought I was."
He also warned Madonna to be careful of the people in her life — which, given the circumstances of both the current auction and Tupac's still-unsolved murder, seems seriously cryptic.
"Please be careful Madonna. Everyone is not as honorable as they seem there are those whose hearts bleed with envy & evil. They would not hesitate to do you harm!"
Fortunately, Madonna has at least nipped one dishonourable act in the bud — the sale of her intimate items.
