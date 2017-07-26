This month, the brand’s physical concept store returns to east London for a second year, this time named Summer of Sisterhood. “There have been a lot of really sad things happening in the news lately, and we wanted to come together to build something really utopian and feelgood in the space we have,” Sophie explains. “Our last shop felt like a mighty sisterhood, with all the women-owned brands we had in store. From everyone who visited, to our staff, makers and all our collaborators, we had this dreamy vibe of having made something really important and refreshing. We wanted to continue that and bring together the Birdsong extended family once more.”