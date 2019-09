So what can you expect from the concept store? Feminist period pants company THINX , exclusive artworks and prints sold for a Grenfell Tower fundraiser in collaboration with Polyester magazine and Nail Transphobia founder Charlie Craggs , and magazines from Riposte The Gentlewoman and Ladybeard . London-based designer Clio Peppiatt and Rihanna-approved Auria swimwear will also be stocked. “We met Clio and Auria’s Diana through different friends of friends, but had admired them from afar for a while,” Sophie tells me. “Diana’s commitment to using econyl, which is a textile made from recycled fishing nets, that goes back into the sea as your bikini, is amazing. Likewise, Clio’s casting choices, willingness to speak out about important issues like voting and FGM, and her killer designs, has made us firm fans forever. The fact that their clothes are both beautiful and stand for something make them perfect allies for Birdsong.”