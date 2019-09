When you're physically close — as in, holding hands in between coats of polish — it's easier to get closer emotionally, too. That's something trans rights activist Charlie Craggs , who founded the national campaign Nail Transphobia , uses to her advantage. Since 2013, she has been setting up pop-up salons in different museums, galleries, and festivals throughout the UK (and, most recently, in New York City), and does her nail art for free. The goal: Give the public a chance to sit down face-to-face with a trans person — something she admits most people have never had the opportunity to do — to be a support system for others transitioning, break down stereotypes, or just... to talk.