All upcoming Wreck-It Ralph sequel is going to make one very specific Disney princess dream come true. Officially titled Ralph Breaks the Internet, the movie is scheduled to be released March 2018. To get fans excited, new footage was revealed at the D23 Expo on Friday (July 14).
In the teaser, main characters Ralph (John C. Reilly), and Vanellope (Sarah Silverman) go on a deep dive into the Internet. Their mission is to save Vanellope's old, run-down game of Sugar Rush. From an on-screen version of Buzzfeed to Disney fan site OhMyDisney.com, it seems like they go on quite the adventure.
Perhaps the best part of it all is who they'll encounter along the way. Enter, all the Disney princesses. Yup, according to Vulture, every single one of them is set to make an appearance in the animation. There to confirm was also Tangled's very own Mandy Moore, who opened up about her thoughts on being a part of the movie.
"We make a bit of a cameo in the movie," she told Access Hollywood. "This is the first time we've all kind of been in the same room at one time. It's pretty remarkable."
Moore went on to say how grateful she is for the opportunity. "I'm excited any time I get to revive old Rapunzel," the actress said. "She's sitting there waiting to come out, so yeah any time I have a chance to bring her back to life again is so much fun."
So, does this mean it can lead to even more Disney princess reunions? We certainly hope so because who wouldn't want that. Entertainment Weekly reports Taraji P. Henson also joined the cast as a new blue-haired character, Yesss. Between all these stars, we guarantee you won't want to miss this!
