Russell doesn’t take this news well and spirals into a bout of the most toxic form of masculinity: threatening to murder a woman to prove your own manliness. "This bitch is my property. I’ll kill her before anybody takes her away from me," he yells. These kinds of threats don’t simply stem from a criminal’s fear of being captured by the police. If Russell was displaying that kind of almost-understandable level of panic, he would have just left the motel room to save himself, leaving the women behind — that’s what would make the most logical sense in the situation. Yet, Russell’s anger isn’t about jail time. Instead, it’s about maintaining his imagined ownership of the literal girls, not women, he’s traumatised into working for him. Russell is so dedicated to keeping up his “masculine” persona, he’s willing to commit murder and live a life behind bars to preserve it. The mental construct of masculinity ends up damning the criminal even further. That kind of violence isn’t a made-for-TV situation. It sadly happens all over America all the time , when a pimp feels his power over the women under his thumb is slipping.