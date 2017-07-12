In the first glimpse we get of Callie in "Resist," she’s quietly singing for Russell in an empty motel room with tears filling her eyes. Russell moves closer to her when she’s done, promising, "I’m gonna be so good to you baby." Later, he creepily compliments Callie’s looks, but demands the other two girls "fix" her makeup. That means covering her in bad green eyeshadow and pink lip gloss. Throughout this ordeal, it seems imminent that Russell will make an aggressive sexual advance on Callie or even assault her. Eventually, the threat of violence becomes an action when Russell starts groping her leg after demanding she remove her baggy shirt. This is when Callie finally announces she’s not a girl named Christina; she’s Callie, and her mother is a detective who’s searching for them right this second. She recommends the pimp flee the scene immediately and leave Diamond alone, unless he wants to spend the rest of his life in prison.