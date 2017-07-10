"It's been helpful that Allison and I were not just YouTubers, because I think then we'd just be screwed. We knew that YouTube couldn't really be sustainable, which is terrible, because we'd love for it to be. But since Allison went to school for screenwriting, and I was a journalist for 10 years and knew I'd want to write a book, there was always other stuff going on. I try to think steps ahead, where if we make a video that we really like and the sketch does well, we'll wonder if we can use it to make a movie or pitch a T.V. show. We've sold four television shows in our time together, though none of them have gone up (that's a whole other story), but we were only able to get those meetings because of the YouTube channel, because of its following. It allowed the executives to see that the concept has legs because of its number of views.