ATTN: Blue Ivy, who is but 5, raps for a full 45 seconds on a track from Jay-Z's new album 4:44. (I mean, she's the product of music's greatest duo. What did we expect her to do at age 5 — play with blocks?) As per Teen Vogue, the song is called "Blue's Freestyle/We Family," and the toddler Carter carries the opening intro.
She raps: "Everything, everything is my only single thing / Everything I hear is my answer...I never hear that / I be in the posse / Never seen a ceiling in my whole life." Then, she gives a triumphant "Boom shakalaka/Everything in flaka," a couplet that Twitter is damn near obsessed with.
Advertisement
For a 5-year-old, it's pretty smooth stuff. In particular, the lyric "never seen a ceiling in my whole life" is gaining attention for being a deft double entendre. (As Genius suggests, this is a reference to both high, fancy-schmancy ceilings, and the fact that, for Blue Ivy Knowles, there are no limits — glass ceiling who?)
Unfortunately, the track isn't available on Apple Music yet. (4:44 is now available on the Apple platform, but if you want "Blue's Freestyle/We Family," you're going to have to get a free trial on Tidal.) This hasn't stopped Twitter users from sharing the audio clip, though. Listen, below.
Le freestyle de Blue Ivy sur 4:44 ??? pic.twitter.com/UvdQnd2SvB— BEYONCÉ DIVA (@Bey_Diva_) July 7, 2017
But really, the lyrics and the talent don't count. This is Blue Ivy Carter we're talking about — everything she touches is golden. Also, she's five, which means everything she touches is golden.
As such, Twitter is in love with just about everything about the freestyle. The lyrics. The song itself. The fact that it's Beyoncé's child rapping. The fact that North West has yet to do the same.
Blue Ivy: "Never seen a didnsusnsidjdjdrjdj in my whole life— Moncada/Robert 2020 (@Scott_CEOofSUH) July 7, 2017
Me: pic.twitter.com/KTmEKqHBxm
Blue Ivy said she never seen a ceiling in her whole life...meaning she don't believe in limits #StayWoke— MonsterKing (@CerromeRussell) July 7, 2017
Everyone: but what does Blue Ivy's freestyle mean?— vægue (@Leago_bro) July 7, 2017
Me: No one knows what it means but its provocative. It gets the people going?
When Kanye realizes it's time to put North West in the studio after hearing Blue Ivy... pic.twitter.com/18A671geK1— Percy Mack (@Nicktheegr8) July 7, 2017
Blue Ivy Carter: The next big thing in rap. (And, as per the covert video of her dance recital released to TMZ, the next big thing in ballet.)
Advertisement