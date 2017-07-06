Lauren Conrad Welcomes Her New Baby

Pinterest princess Lauren Conrad and her lawyer husband, William Tell, can now officially call themselves parents. People reports that the (rose) golden couple welcomed a baby boy, Liam James, late Wednesday afternoon.
"We are thrilled to share that we welcomed our son Liam James Tell into our family," Conrad and Tell told People. "Mom, Dad, and baby are doing well. We're already in love!"
Liam James is Conrad's very first child. While announcing a new arrival via People magazine is anything but new for celebrities, Conrad used her own Instagram account to announce the news, too, in a decidedly old-school way: needlepoint. The couple used People for the big announcement, but Conrad used her social media accounts to reveal the name.
In a sweet snapshot showcasing a needlepoint hoop and a project in progress, Conrad showcased her growing family, little Liam James included, along with the words, "And then there were 5."
"He's here! We're so excited to welcome Liam James Tell into the world!" she captioned the keepsake.
Conrad's delivery is just the latest news in the world of Hills pregnancies. While Kristen Cavallari already has three children of her own, the rest of the crew has been expecting for the last few months. Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are also expecting a baby any day now and Whitney Port announced her own pregnancy earlier this year. Audrina Patridge has a kiddo, too, and going way back, Talan Torriero of Laguna Beach and Jason Wahler are going to be dads pretty soon.
Tell and Conrad got married back in 2014. In what could be the best New Year's announcement, ever, Conrad let her followers know that she was pregnant with an Instagram post of her ultrasound. Even if Conrad doesn't reach out to her reality TV pals for advice, she's got plenty of family offering up their services already. She explained to People that her family is excited to have a new addition.
"Both of our families live about 20 minutes from us so I think we'll have a lot of help, which is really great," Conrad said. "William and I are so fortunate that we're fortunate that we're having the first grandchild on both sides."
