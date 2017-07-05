Blake Lively Is #AuntGoals

Imagine having the star of Teen Witch as your mom and High School Musical's Coach Bolton as your dad. Now throw in Uncle Deadpool and Aunt Serena van der Woodsen. Life made, right?
Only Baylen Johnson and his siblings can say for sure. But it's fair to say that the 14-year-old son of actors Robyn Lively and Bart Johnson earned some major cool points when his mother's younger sister, Blake Lively, posted a selfie with him over the holiday weekend.
"Party animals," the former Gossip Girl star captioned the pic, which shows her and her teen nephew showcasing their shared love of sick shades.
Advertisement
Judging from the festive, G-rated background, the relatives were celebrating Independence Day at some sort of family fun fair, which sounds like a far, far cry from how Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds spent the Fourth of July last year: in the company of Taylor Swift and a gazillion of her closest squad members.
The best squad of all, though, is family. In addition to Baylen, a recent junior high school grad, Lively and Reynolds are aunt and uncle to several lucky kids on both sides of the family. Last year the actress took nephews Jake and Bo Lively, sons of her former actor brother Jason (National Lampoon's European Vacation), to check out the Columbia University campus. A few months later, the mother of two escorted Reynolds' niece Heather to a party for Target. Reynolds also invited his many nieces and nephews to attend his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in December, which is where the couple's daughters, James and Ines, made their public debut.
Advertisement