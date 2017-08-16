The New Great British Bake Off Is Coming Sooner Than You Think

Obviously the show is still going to feel more "commercial" when it returns: the competition will be carved up by ad breaks, and Channel 4 is understood to be looking for a "headline sponsor" along the lines of Superdrug's deal with Love Island. But fans should feel relieved that Channel 4 doesn't seem to be intent on making money from the show at any cost. After all, The Great British Bake Off has at its heart an unassuming charm that would be spoiled if it became too monetised. So now we just need to get our heads round the idea that Mary Berry won't be gracing the tent with her presence when the show returns in the autumn. And there won't be any more terrible (amazing) puns from Mel and Sue, either.