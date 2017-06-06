While I’m just as likely to feel nostalgic as the next person, there are still plenty of childhood memories I’d prefer to leave in the past. Like my sense of style at 10 years old, for example, and all the butterfly clips, pigtails, and scrunchies that came with it. And I'd be willing to wager that most people would agree with me on this one — everyone except Bella Hadid, that is.
In fact, for the better portion of the last two months, the supermodel has been caught by the paparazzi wearing numerous hairstyles you’d sooner find in a kindergarten classroom than on the runway. If nostalgia is a disease, then it looks like Hadid is suffering. Yet somehow... it's working?
Thats right: The star may just be turning some of our favourite looks from the 90s — like oversized bobby pins, face-framing tendrils, and chokers — into instant cool-girl hits. Don't believe us? Click ahead to check out all the throwbacks Hadid has been rocking, then get ready to press rewind.
