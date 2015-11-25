"Define" is the key word here: Bold brows are very right now. With the emergence of the no-makeup makeup trend and less-is-more beauty aesthetic, in some cases they've become the focal point of a beauty look. If you're still searching for the perfect product(s) to amp up your arches, never fear. There's a whole new crop of beauty booty out there to help you get those high-impact brows you crave. See (and shop) the goodness, ahead.