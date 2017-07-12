While it’s safe to say our affinity for oversized denim and gold hoops isn’t going anywhere, it’s about time our hair played a little catch up, too. Enter: scrunchies. You may associate them with Halloween costumes or 2nd grade picture day, but 2017's versions are far more refined. We'd even call them chic. With modern touches, 2017's scrunchies have the potential for some major cool factor. Plus, the soft material is far easier on your hair than tight elastics.