Exclusive: Cara Delevingne Takes Charge In This Clip From Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets is the next movie in Cara Delevingne's speedy quest to become an action hero. What started in Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood" music video only got crazier in Suicide Squad, but in this exclusive clip from Valerian, the 24-year-old takes a more calculated approach to the role she's come to perfect, proving that this summer blockbuster will be the model's best work yet.
"We need to talk," the clip opens, with Delevingne's character, Laureline, apprehending three small creatures who hold the answers to Valerian's (Dane DeHaan) whereabouts.
"If you don't help me find Valerian, then this bullet's going to find you," she threatens in the clip, but unfortunately the three creatures have already found a way around it. All the information Laureline needs is divided equally between their three brains. If she kills one of them, she can't get all the information. She reluctantly concedes, but can't pay them for their information.
Advertisement
"How tiresome," they reply. "If the commander were here he could use the converter to pay us."
However, the commander was abducted explicitly because he had the converter — unless, of course, someone like Laureline was keeping it safe (spoiler: she was).
"How in space did you get that info?" she asks.
"It's not info — just deduction," they reply. "We know how humans works. They're so predictable."
"Clearly you've never met a woman," she says, and the clip ends, meaning the special operative likely has something even more clever up her sleeve.
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets comes out July 21 after literal decades of planning, according to Variety.
"[James Cameron] set the bar so high, I had to rethink," creator Luc Besson said on seeing Avatar back in 2009. "[Valerian] was not big enough, it was not good enough."
Now, however, it's good to go. James Cameron, meet your match.
Advertisement