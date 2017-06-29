While I can at least see why Tinsley wrongly tried to shame Carole’s life choices, Ramona’s childfree shaming is much weirder and unexplainable, like many of her antics this season. During the "New Low" conversation that broke Bethenny and Ramona’s frenemyship for good, when Ramona attempted to use the Skinnygirl mogul’s 6-year-old daughter to shame her, Carole stood up for her best friend. She calmly asked if Ramona really couldn’t see why Bethenny may be ignoring her in that moment. The pinot grigio fan shot back, "You don’t have a daughter, so you don’t understand." Ramona point black "insulted" Carole, as the Kennedy family widow put it, because she’s never had a child. And, of course, Ramona made it worse, adding, "You can’t relate." Carole rightly pointed out anyone, regardless of their parenting status, can understand empathy. Still, Ramona stares at Carole with blank eyes and shakes her head no, signalling she doesn’t actually agree with that statement. Yes, really, Ramona believes only fellow moms can understand why she would attack Bethenny in such a public manner and pull her daughter into the drama.