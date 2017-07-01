“What the fuck am I doing?” Jean asks herself before stepping into the Rabbit Hole once again. She’s mad at herself, but not too mad to keep it up with Sidney. Sidney, meanwhile, is onto our protagonist, thankfully. I would be, too, if my new paramour claimed to be “not on social media” and refused to give her last name. There’s only so long that Jean can keep up this charade. It all seems to be a fantasy, too; there’s nowhere this can go. Jean clearly doesn’t want to leave Michael. She tells Sid that she wants to take her on a road trip like Thelma and Louise. Dream on. (Also, Thelma and Louise had a rather dramatic end to their road trip.)