Lindsay Lohan Publicly Invited Beyoncé & Britney Spears To Her Birthday Party

You can't accuse Lindsay Lohan of being shy.
The Parent Trap star and newly minted lifestyle blogger will turn 31 this Sunday, July 2, and she's planning quite the celebration. The birthday party will be on the Greek island of Mykonos, and, if she plays her cards right, the guest list will include former pals Britney Spears and Paris Hilton. And, because the whole point of being famous is to get close to Beyoncé (right?), Lohan's even invited the pop queen to hand those twins off to a nanny and book it to Greece.
Lohan issued an invite on Twitter, though the jury's still out on whether this is some sort of publicity stunt or a genuine attempt to amass the ultimate girl squad.
"@britneyspears @parishilton come to #mykonos for my birthday this weekend," the former child star tweeted yesterday. "Beyoncé you too."
Fans predictably freaked out over the possibility of having all four women at the same party, feasting upon platters of feta while gyrating to "Stars are Blind" on some Greek billionaire's yacht. (Not that Bey needs to borrow anyone's yacht.)
Lohan's got big plans for her professional life, too. She later suggested that Emma Stone join her for Mean Girls 2, which, it must be said, isn't the worst idea we've ever heard. Unfortunately, her full message got cut off and the Instagram she posted has been deleted.
My birthday #trump tweet - Emma stone.. can we film a movie called "Mean girls 2" together? I… https://t.co/CKtkHauvgI— Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) June 28, 2017
Can someone pass that along to Stone's agent? If we can't party with Bey and Brit in Greece, we can at least enjoy two of our favourite redheads sharing the big screen.
