Airbnb Names 10 Best Cities For Solo Travel, So It's Time To Update Your Bucket List

Whether you're an introvert or an extrovert, there's no shortage of benefits to the experience of travelling solo. It allows you to create your own itinerary, operate on your own schedule (when you're a night owl travelling with a morning person, the struggle is real), meet new people, and gain a sense of independence and self-sufficiency.
We'd recommend going on at least one solo trip in your lifetime, but if you're already a major fan of travelling alone, chances are you're always on the lookout for new places to visit. Airbnb has released a list of the top 10 cities for solo travel and one look at the photos has us clamouring to hop on the next plane to one (0r 10) of these destinations.
Data from the popular home rental site shows that solo bookings are rapidly rising in a number of cities and the winner is (*drum roll please*) Cancún, Mexico.
Despite its reputation, Cancún is far more than a destination for spring breakers. The coastal city has seen a whopping 170% increase in solo bookings over the past year, and travellers should definitely check out tourist-free markets like Mercado 23 and Pewter Mexicano. There's also Museo Subacuático de Arte, an underwater art gallery that has seriously piqued our interest.
Grabbing the number two spot is Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, followed by Cologne, Germany; Playa del Carmen, Mexico; Johannesburg, South Africa; São Paulo, Brazil; Auckland, New Zealand; Mexico City, Mexico; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Busan, South Korea.
Solo travel enthusiasts, it's time to update your bucket lists.
