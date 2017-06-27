Once a Gryffindor, always a Gryffindor.
Yesterday marked the 20th anniversary of J.K. Rowling's first Harry Potter book being published, and understandably, nobody can resist geeking out. Fans were quick to share their Hogwarts memories and tributes on social media yesterday, and they weren't alone. Actors from the franchise's eight films, including Daniel Radcliffe, also paid homage to the book that launched a love affair that continues to thrive today.
Though Hogwarts alums like Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, and Tom Felton stayed mum, plenty of former Gryffindors (including one you definitely won't recall) did Dumbledore proud. Rowling herself also couldn't resist chiming in and thanking readers for two decades of support.
Enjoy their tributes over a pint of Butterbeer and a stash of chocolate frogs. The nostalgia is real.