Rihanna Will Come For World Leaders On Twitter, For An Excellent Cause

Can Rihanna just run for PM already? She could be just what is needed to restore stability to British politics. All things considered, surely we can bend that whole natural-born citizen clause just once? It is RiRi after all.
What other figure in pop culture slides into the DMs of young fans to give worldly wisdom and promotes humanitarianism at such a high level? Hell, she’s even nabbed an award for it.
Now, Robyn Rihanna Fenty is making waves for another reason: education. The “Love On The Brain” singer sent out a series of tweets to world leaders on Friday night.
Her message to several leaders about education reform — including Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, and French President, Emmanuel Macron — was loud and clear, “What’s your plan?” she asked.
hey there @mauriciomacri, what's your plan for Argentina to commit to #FundEducation? ??— Rihanna (@rihanna) June 23, 2017
?? @JustinTrudeau I know you had our backs during the #GlobalCitizen Festival, will you recommit Canada to #FundEducation?— Rihanna (@rihanna) June 23, 2017
Germany, I'm checking in to see where we are on the commitment to #FundEducation w/ @GPforEducation? @regsprecher, I'm depending on you!? ??— Rihanna (@rihanna) June 23, 2017
Though the best part? Two leaders actually responded. Because when Badgalriri tweets you about your commitment to education, world leader or not, it's in your best interest to respond.
Hi @Rihanna, education is a key area of German development policy. We have nearly doubled spending since 2013.Thanks for spreading the word! https://t.co/ff4QX1rb0s— Steffen Seibert (@RegSprecher) June 24, 2017
Hola @Rihanna! Education is in the central core of our political aims. Only education can change the world. @EstebanBullrich ?? https://t.co/T49GIB0QXo— Mauricio Macri (@mauriciomacri) June 24, 2017
While a tweet, to some, may seem like a minor effort, for a woman with 74 million Twitter followers it’s a way to shed light on a major global issue. It’s not every day we see superstars of this calibre take on charity work and humanitarian efforts so fervently and publicly. “My grandmother always used to say, ‘If you’ve got a dollar, there’s plenty to share,” she said in a speech at Harvard earlier this year.
“At 17 I started my career here in America, and by the age of 18, I started my first charity organisation,” she continued. “I went on to team up with other organisations in the following years and met, helped, and even lost some of the most beautiful souls.”
Now at 29-years-old and after more than a decade, it’s clear Riri’s passion proves she’s in it for the long haul.
