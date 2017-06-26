If this summer has taught us anything, it's that two is way better than one. That's not only true for Beyoncé's offspring; it applies to celebrity weddings as well.
People reports that Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke have tied the knot for the second time this year. The Gossip Girl actor and the musician, doula, and birth educator — who also happens to be sister to Girls star Jemima and Mozart in the Jungle actress Lola — were first married in February. The couple exchanged vows at a Manhattan courthouse, followed by a chill gathering at Brooklyn restaurant Maison May.
It's only been a few months of matrimony, but evidently a do-over was necessary. Badgley and Kirke had a second wedding ceremony this past weekend, this time inviting some celebrity pals to help them celebrate.
"'You only get married twice, once,'" quipped the bride in an Instagram tribute to her new (old) husband. "I love you @pennbadgley."
The party included a picture-perfect outdoor reception attended by the likes of Mariska Hargitay, Debra Messing, Heidi Klum, and Zac Posen. Alas, there was no sign of Badgley's Gossip Girl costars.
Having worn a white lace number for her first wedding, Kirke switched things up with a vintage-style, short-sleeved taupe lace gown paired with a celestial headpiece.
The evening's entertainment didn't disappoint. The bride's sister Lola revealed that the happy couple sang "Will You Love Me Tomorrow" on stage with Shirley Reeves from iconic '60s girl group The Shirelles.
Is there a better song choice for two lovebirds who like to double their pleasure? We think not. Xoxo, etc.
