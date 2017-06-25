Bradley Cooper Photobombed Brad Pitt At Glastonbury

Photogenic human Bradley Cooper made a covert appearance in an A-list celeb selfie over the weekend, giving amateur photographers everywhere another reason to check out the background of their photos after clicking that virtual shutter. E! News reports that Cooper slipped into one of Brad Pitt's selfies at the Glastonbury music festival.
Just like any other fan — albeit one with a bit of VIP access — Pitt was at the festival to enjoy the musical acts. He was taking photos backstage with musician Chris Simmons when Cooper appeared in the background, a knowing smile on his face. While both Simmons and Pitt appear out of focus and completely unaware, it's clear that Cooper knows exactly what he's doing.
"When you get your photo with Brad Pitt photobombed by Bradley Cooper!" Simmons wrote on his Instagram. Pitt also appeared in a photo with British band Royal Blood, though that photo is free from clandestine celebs.
While Pitt was there for pleasure, E! News notes that Cooper was there for a bit of business, as well. While he was attending the fest, he crashed Kris Kristofferson's set to film a scene for his latest flick, A Star is Born, starring Lady Gaga.
And because turnabout is fair play, The Guardian reports that Pitt kind of, sort of crashed Cooper's impromptu performance. The newspaper reports that during Cooper's time on the stage, an image of Pitt backstage flashed on the screen behind Kristofferson and Cooper. It may not be a sly selfie — and not completely intentional, either — but it looks like the score is even when it comes to Glastonbury crashing.
