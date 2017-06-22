Throughout RHONY season 9, Tinsley has randomly brought up the time she was arrested for "trespassing" on Fanjul’s property in April 2016, and the famed mugshot it resulted in. The former Gossip Girl guest star says constantly talking about the sad incident is "therapy" but it seems she’s still extremely distressed and no one is noticing. Previews for next week’s New York episode proves things aren’t getting better anytime soon for Tinsley. The Bravolebrity goes to talk to a professional, and explains with tears in her eyes she’s having "bad dreams" about her allegedly abusive ex. The soul-baring moment doesn’t seem to be for the cameras at all. Later in the trailer, she explains to all of her cast members while crying, "A lot’s happened to me in the last couple months and I feel like everybody’s like, ‘Oh, get over it. Get over it!’ But, at the same time, it’s not that easy to get over!"