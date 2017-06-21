Kim K. & Kanye Reportedly Hired A Surrogate For Baby No. 3

The Kardashian-West Empire is set to expand! Kim Kardashian West is reportedly planning to have a third baby via surrogate. After a few months of will-I-have-another-baby storylines on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, a source confirmed to People that the reality television star has officially hired a third party to carry another Kardashian-West baby.
During her last two pregnancies, Kardashian became one of the most iconic images of an expecting woman. (Who can forget her maternity style at the Met Gala in 2013?) But she's also become a champion of sorts for the difficulties of pregnancy; aside from suffering from placenta accreta during the birth of her son Saint West, Kardashian has been very vocal about the discomfort of carry a child, admitting at one point, "I just don't think pregnancy and me agree with each other." On top of all that, like many women, the 36-year-old has suffered from fertility issues, telling C Magazine, "[Getting pregnant with Saint] was a long road. I would go to the doctor in Beverly Hills every day at five in the morning to get tested to see if I was ovulating."
Kardashian's various complications with mothering a child led to speculation that she would hire a surrogate. Last year, the topic became a storyline on KUWTK.
In November, she admitted that she wanted to "explore surrogacy"as an option, considering the issues she's had during her first two pregnancies. Later, she expressed the desire to have another kid, explaining that she wants children Saint and North to have siblings.
"Having more kids is definitely going to be a struggle," she said during an April episode. "I've gone through so much with really bad deliveries that the doctors don't feel like it's safe for me to conceive again myself." She added, "I want my kids to have siblings, and I want to know that I did everything I could to make this happen."
