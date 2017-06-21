Kim K. & Kanye Reportedly Hired A Surrogate For Baby No. 3

During her last two pregnancies, Kardashian became one of the most iconic images of an expecting woman. (Who can forget her maternity style at the Met Gala in 2013?) But she's also become a champion of sorts for the difficulties of pregnancy; aside from suffering from placenta accreta during the birth of her son Saint West, Kardashian has been very vocal about the discomfort of carry a child, admitting at one point, "I just don't think pregnancy and me agree with each other." On top of all that, like many women, the 36-year-old has suffered from fertility issues, telling C Magazine, "[Getting pregnant with Saint] was a long road. I would go to the doctor in Beverly Hills every day at five in the morning to get tested to see if I was ovulating."