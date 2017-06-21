Want to know why everyone is suddenly submitting Snaps from Paris's Marais district? Or what your friend is doing at Yankee Stadium when she told you she was home sick? With Snapchat's new Snap Map, launching today, you have more opportunities to see what your friends are doing and the big events taking place around the world, in real time.
"This is a product made possible by some of the things that are really special to Snapchat — close relationships with friends and timely snaps that are being submitted by our community," Jack Brody, a product designer at Snapchat, told Refinery29. "Coupling those things together creates an experience that is impossible to find anywhere else."
To get the full Map experience, however, you need to get down a few of the basics. Ahead, we're breaking down everything you need to know to make the most of the Map, whether you want to go into Ghost Mode or add your own Story to the mix.