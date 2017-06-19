With the release of her second album, Melodrama, Lorde is a pop star in her own right. But the 20-year-old is also a member of Taylor Swift's legendary squad, which means she still gets asked about Swift during interviews.
The "Green Light" singer had a very interesting answer when The Guardian asked her about her relationship with Swift for a feature published Saturday. Lorde compared her friendship with Taylor Swift to an "autoimmune disease."
"It's like having a friend with very specific allergies. There are certain places you can't go together," Lorde told The Guardian of her friendship with Swift. "Certain things you can't do. There are these different sets of considerations within the friendship. It's like having a friend with an autoimmune disease."
Of course, it's hard for any of us to understand all of the pressure that comes with being close to such a high-profile celebrity. We might not know exactly what Lorde meant, but it's nice to see a more honest look at what really goes on in celebrity relationships. Planning has to go into even small outings, and it's never as easy as Instagram posts make things appear.
Lorde also explained to The Guardian why celebrities tend to befriend each other. Her statements aren't directly about Swift here — the article also mentions her friendships with Lena Dunham, Florence Welch, and Tavi Gevinson. But the singer does shine a bit of light onto why celebrities seem to have "squads."
"It's an element of wanting to stick together. Because it can be so scary to do this," Lorde told The Guardian. "These friendships, they're about having a hand put on your shoulder by someone who knows. They're about hearing, 'I've done it, too.'"
