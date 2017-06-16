If you started missing The Handmaid's Tale, the second that the season finale ended, you're in good company. And if you don't think you'll last until the next season premieres, you're in luck. Elisabeth Moss, who plays Offred, has taken over the show's Instagram just for you, and is sharing a bunch of behind-the-scenes photos.
The actress is posting inside looks straight from her phone's camera roll, and each one comes with a little commentary. It's amazing to find out more about this show, but it's also insanely cool to see Moss in full costume, just hanging around on set. One photo of her in Offred's Jezebel's dress is taken in the middle of her dressing room, which just happens to be decked out in full Christmas decorations.
"Obviously the best part of this picture is the peak [sic] at my trailer during the holidays," she wrote in the Instagram caption. "I love the holidays and would have kept this year round."
Her dressing room looks so cosy — hard to imagine all this warmth so close to the show's unforgiving set. In that caption Moss also reveals that she had a lot to do with Offred's dress.
"I wanted it to be an Art Deco dress because I thought that's what the commander would want, from that era, and I thought the low back would make it feel even more vulnerable."
Moss will be posting more and more photos over the next few weeks, but if that isn't enough for you, check out her personal Instagram account. In-between photos of herself going on Late Night With Seth Meyers or hanging out with Riz Ahmed, there are shots from the show. Many of them have powerful quotes. All of them have hundreds of fans in the comments gushing over The Handmaid's Tale. Go make some friends.
