President Obama, you should know better than to talk about Beyoncé and Jay Z's children right now. Anything you say can and will be obsessed over in the court of the internet. Casually mention Jay Z "one-upping" on on the daughter quotient, and people are going to assume you just revealed the sex of Beyoncé's twins.
This is exactly what happened Thursday night, when Obama gave a speech in honour of Jay Z entering the songwriters Hall of Fame, as Vulture reports. During his speech, Obama mentioned the fact that both he and the Brooklyn native are dedicated to their daughters. (Obama, if you'll recall, has two girls, Sasha and Malia.) The remark seems innocuous enough, but it also seems to imply that maybe Jay Z and Beyoncé have daughters, plural, as well.
"Jay and I are also fools for our daughters," Obama explained. Then, he gave this kicker: "Although, he’s going to have me beat once those twins show up."
So, Jay Z will have Obama beat in how many daughters he and Bey have? That seems to be the implication, and Twitter is convinced that Obama just revealed the sex of those twins.
Obama just said "Jay Z & I are both fools for ours daughters well he's going to have me beat when them 2 twins show up" so...3 girls? pic.twitter.com/1zjc5cHX9E— GEM (@ROZtheCreator) June 16, 2017
But he said after the twins come jay z will have him beat. Obama has two daughters so that means jay would have to have 3 ? pic.twitter.com/gyH0PfUR7P— Shelby Ivey Christie (@bronze_bombSHEL) June 16, 2017
my trying to make sense of obama saying he and jay z are fools for their daughters but "j is going to have him beat" once the twins come out pic.twitter.com/CxVzUNmzLQ— diane alston (@dianelyssa) June 16, 2017
Did the former president just reveal the sex of Beyoncé's babies? It's difficult to tell — perhaps he was merely talking about kids in general, not just girls.
However, President Obama did reveal this one very crucial piece of info: The twins haven't been born yet. He said "Once those twins show up," which means they have yet to show up! (If they had, don't you think the former leader of the free world would know?) This, at least, can kill the speculation that the twins were born June 15, which happens to be North West's birthday or June 14, which happens to be Donald Trump's birthday.
Watch President Obama's full speech for the Hall of Fame, below.
