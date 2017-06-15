According To Tyler Henry, Tyga Is Still Hanging Around Kylie Jenner

The relationship between 19-year-old Kylie Jenner and 27-year-old Tyga has been a subject of pop culture fascination. As of now, the two aren't romantically involved. Jenner seems happily conjoined with the rapper Travis Scott. (On Tuesday, the two marked their two months of love with matching butterfly tattoos.) According to celebrity medium Tyler Henry, though, Tyga is still very much a presence in Jenner's life.
"There's a situation with an individual from the past that you've been romantically involved with, and I basically see this individual going in and out," Henry told the reality star on his show Hollywood Medium. He went on to explain that this individual is swiping through Jenner's life as if through a revolving door. Sometimes they're around, sometimes they're not.
Advertisement
This is the perfect description of the tabloid-fuelling relationship between Jenner and Tyga, née Michael Ray Stevenson. The duo seems to break up every six months or so — most recently in early April, though Snapchat activity a few days later made fans suspect they were back together. Then there's Tyga's song "Playboy," released in June, that seems to be about his former flame. ("If I hang up she call right back to me, you cut her legs off she crawl right back to me," Tyga says in the song.) The couple also broke up in July of 2016, then slowly crept back into each other's arms during the remainder of the year.
"The feeling is basically that we want to really set healthy boundaries," Henry advised Jenner regarding this individual, who, it must be said, is not dead. (Henry is a medium. Ostensibly, he communicates with the deceased.)
"I think I know who you're talking about," Jenner admitted, later adding that this individual was "probably from [her] childhood." Seeing as the Tyga entered her life when she was but 14 (the two didn't start dating until she was 17), the rapper is sort of a figure from Jenner's childhood.
This type of advice is a little outside of Henry's wheelhouse — he speaks to the dead, he's not a couples' counsellor — but it seems he's expanding his horizons this year. In the same episode, the 21-year-old told Khloé Kardashian that she is at risk of skin cancer. Although, to be fair, perhaps he was communicating with cancerous skin cells.
Advertisement