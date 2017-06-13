Carrie Fisher's death broke hearts all over the world when she suffered a heart attack back in December, but our grief was nothing compared to what daughter Billie Lourd must have been going through. The 24-year-old Scream Queens actress lost not only her mother, but also her grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, the next day. Lourd survived the trying time with Taylor Lautner right by her side, which earned him the Fisher family seal of approval — at least, according to her uncle.
"The truth of the matter is the guy is – he’s pretty spectacular," Todd Fisher, Lourd's uncle, told E! News. "He’s a really deep person and he has supported her amazing."
Advertisement
Lautner expressed some of that support via Instagram while the family was still in the throes of their grief.
"This girl is one of the strongest, most fearless individuals I've ever met," he captioned a photo of himself and the actress. "Absolutely beautiful inside and out. I'm lucky to know you."
The perfect couple has been together since early December, going on adorable poppy dates and jetting off on picture-perfect vacations. Things seem serious, but her uncle just took it to the next level.
"He’s stepped up and acted like a husband would act," Fisher added, likely to Lourd's utter embarrassment. "I mean, not that that’s what’s going on, but it’s just an amazing support system for her and I’m glad he’s in her life."
While it might be a little soon to start throwing around the word "husband," it's safe to say that he's surpassed Fisher's high expectations.
"As any uncle, you're suspicious of the guy hanging around your niece," he explained. "She's cute and all that. She's had other boyfriends, good boyfriends, but I'm certainly going to give that guy the extra look-over. I don't give a shit what his background is."
Luckily, when Lourd needed him the most, Lautner passed with flying colors.
Advertisement