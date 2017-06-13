Rome Will No Longer Let You Eat Gelato By Its Iconic Fountains

When traveling to foreign lands, there are a few touristy clichés we must abide by. New to Manhattan? Then grab a New York slice and ferry on over to the Statue of Liberty. Visiting Paris? Then yes, experiencing an actual real croissant with jam and climbing up the Eiffel Tower is a must. Yes, these are complete clichés but a little standard tourist behaviour never hurt anyone. Though if you ask the people of Rome, there’s one bad habit that’s hurting the city’s famed attractions: Eating and drinking by any of their numerous fountains and historical monuments.
According to Conde Nast Traveler, Rome’s mayor, Virginia Raggi made an announcement today that eating of any kind is now forbidden by the popular tourist destinations. So yes, this means you can no longer eat gelato by the iconic Trevi Fountain or any fountain for that matter. The guidelines aren’t limited to food: Climbing, swimming, washing animals and throwing objects into the water are also now prohibited. So no more of that tossing-three-coins-into-the-Trevi in hopes of snagging a bae. Doing so could attract a new lover but it will definitely nab you a large fine.
"The beauty of Rome must be respected by everyone,” said Raggi in a statement, according to Roma Today. “That's why I signed an order for the protection of the fountains of particular historic and artistic interest. We do not tolerate incidents against the urban decorum rules and we want to protect the historical, artistic and archaeological heritage of Rome. and for those who transgress the prohibitions are provided for fines of up to € 240 (£211.43).”
The new protections come as no surprise. Over the last few years the city has spent a great deal of money, cleaning up a number of tourist attractions. As noted by CNT, the Colosseum was cleaned for the first time in 2,000 years. Not to mention the city actually closed the Spanish Steppes after a €1.5 million (£1.32 million) renovation.
