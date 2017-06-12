Game of Thrones is anything but subtle, especially when it comes its R-rated content: sex and violence. That proves especially true when it comes to the frequent, shocking death scenes viewers are treated to. They're graphic, they're gory, and they're brutal as hell. Seriously, the showrunners are absolutely merciless when it comes to killing off characters. That's why it's so surprising to learn that one particular death scene was actually toned down — way, way down.
Actress Nell Tiger Free, who played Myrcella Baratheon on the series, let fans in on a surprising script change during an interview at MCM London Comic Con last month, as Digital Spy first reported. Myrcella, Joffrey's younger sister who was shipped off to Dorne in season 2 and became a central character again in season 5, died at the hand of Ellaria Sand (or rather his lips, technically). Her nose started to bleed and she collapsed in her father Jamie Lannister's (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) arms after the two shared a moment (in which she revealed she knew he was her real father, not Robert Baratheon). The scene was downright delicate by GOT standards; an elegant, PG passing. But that's not how it was going to go initially.
When asked if she would've liked to have a more elaborate death than poisoning, Free said, "Well, originally — I don't know if I should say this — but originally what happened is they gave me loads of mashed up bananas with blood, fake blood, and my brains were supposed to be all over the ship and stuff." She continued, "I was so excited. I don't like gore, but I knew they were just like bananas, so I was okay with it." So, why the change? "They cut it out because they wanted Myrcella’s death to reflect her life, and wanted it to be sweet— which is rare for Thrones. Unlike my husband [Trystane Martell, played by Toby Sebastian], who got a spear straight through his face."
Free also revealed that she actually loved filming her death. "This was actually probably my favorite scene to film, because Nikolaj is just an amazing actor. I just marvel at him, I think he's fantastic. And he was so sweet, always. Always so lovely and so sweet." She added, "I was 15 when we shot this, and it was a big task to be put on a 15-year-old girl's shoulders to die in Game of Thrones... he just walked me through it. 'Cause they had to put fake blood up my nose and I was like [gagging sounds]. I loved filming this scene. I loved it."
And we have to say, we didn't mind seeing uncharacteristically civilised death — but we're definitely not counting on any more gentle deaths from the series. Bring on the blood and guts!
