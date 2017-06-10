Canadians have a reputation of being nice, but one bride is taking it to the next level. Bride Jess Nakrayko helped her best friend's boyfriend propose during her own wedding. Yes, you read that right. Nakrayo shifted the spotlight from herself to bestie Jessica Kieley, who happened to be one of her bridesmaids. "My best friend was starting her love story — I didn't even think about that being me giving up my day," she told the Huffington Post.
How did this big screen rom-com moment in real life happen? As you might expect, it took a lot of planning and some serious secret keeping. But, the bride had no qualms about doing it at all. In fact, it was Nakrayko's idea. She knew that Kieley and her boyfriend, Adam Brake, were getting serious so she stepped in and asked Brake if he would want to propose at her destination wedding in Jamaica. Nakrayko says Brake was hesitant, at first, about stealing some of the wedding's mojo, but Nakrayko talked him into it.
The proposal happened when the bride tossed her bouquet. HuffPo reports that the music changed from "Man, I Feel Like A Woman" to "Marry Me" by Bruno Mars. Nakrayko tossed Kieley the flowers then Brake got down on one knee to make it official.
In case you're wondering, the proposal wasn't a surprise to everyone. Nakrayko's new husband James, her sister, and the wedding photographer (who shared the moment on Facebook) were all in on the plan.
Not all of Nakrayko's friends and family were on board with the plan. She says she got some mixed messages via text the following day, but she's got no regrets. Seeing her best friend's reaction and getting to be a part of that moment is simply icing on her wedding cake. For her, it is all about the love. "I don't think that people need to be greedy about love," she told HuffPo.
