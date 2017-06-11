In the middle of the night, while Mud is sleeping, Cosima leaves her yurt in search of the clinic where Delphine has hidden the cure. She finally gets ahold of it but is interrupted by Sarah. Cosima takes a look at Sarah's wounds and tries to convince Sarah to administer the treatment, while Mud and others notice Cosima's absence from the yurt. Cosima says she can't leave with Sarah because Revival has the answers to the mystery of the clones, so Sarah heads out solo.